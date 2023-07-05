Zelensky’s adviser to i24NEWS: No risks that Iran will get Israeli weapons via Ukraine

'Everything related to heavy weapons, everything is documented and monitored,' Podolyak assured

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of Office of the President of Ukraine, told i24NEWS in an exclusive interview that if Israel agrees to supply weapons to Ukraine, there are “no risks” that Iran would obtain them.

These comments were made in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent statements that Jerusalem refrains from providing military aid to Kyiv out of fear that its weapons could fall into the hands of the Iranian regime.

“Everything related to heavy weapons, everything is documented and monitored. Therefore, there are no risks that Iran will receive something made in Israel that will be in Ukraine,” Podolyak assured. “If at the beginning of the war there was concern where these weapons would be, today there is no such thing because a strong monitoring system was created.”

He also noted that Iran “receives all its aid, on a huge scale, from Russia.”

“This includes defense systems, airspace surveillance systems, S300 and S400 systems. Also offensive systems and certain technologies. That is, Iran already has a partner that can provide it with military technologies on a large scale,” he said.

Commenting on the recent row between the Ukrainian embassy in Israel and the Israeli Foreign Ministry over Israel’s alleged pro-Russian position in the Ukraine war, Podolyak said that he understands Jerusalem’s concerns.

“I look more pragmatically at Israel's position. I understand all of Israel's internal challenges, including territorial challenges. It is clear what role Russia plays in the region, including in Iran, and what risks to the region's security Russia creates,” he said. “I understand that and therefore think the rhetoric should be more careful."

Despite Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s trip to Ukraine in February, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hasn’t yet visited the country. Podolyak told i24NEWS that Kyiv “would consider such a visit positive.”

“It would be desirable for the Prime Minister of Israel to visit Kyiv, it would be symbolic. This would have emphasized Israel's basic understanding of the nature of this war, why the sovereignty of each country is very important and must be protected, and the freedom of its citizens,” he said.

Speaking about the prospects of the war, Podolyak said that after 16 months of fierce fighting it was obvious to him that Russia “is not winning.” In light of that he urged Israel to consider its future relations with the two warring sides.

“It is necessary that an analysis of the situation be made in accordance with the strategy of the state of Israel's reputation in five, 10 or 15 years, and after that it seems to me that certain steps will be taken in favor of Ukraine. Again I want to emphasize, Russia will lose this war and its political elite will not continue to exist in its current composition,” he said.