Ukraine, Russia trade accusations of attack on nuclear plant

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi says his agency has not found any mining activities, 'but we remain extremely alert'

Ukraine and Russia accused each other this week of planning ‘dangerous provocations’ and sabotaging Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian city Zaporizhzhia – but neither side backed their claims with evidence.

In Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday cited a potentially “catastrophic” provocation by the Ukrainian army at the plant, which has six of its reactors shut down.

“The situation is quite tense. There is a great threat of sabotage by the Kyiv regime, which can be catastrophic in its consequences,” Peskov told reporters, noting that Moscow was pursuing “all measures” to counter the alleged Ukrainian threat, AP News reported.

The day prior, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that Russian troops placed “objects resembling explosives” on top of several power units to “simulate” an attack as part of a false flag operation.

“Their detonation should not damage power units but may create a picture of shelling from Ukraine,” he said.

Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency – which has officials stationed at the plant – said they found no mining activities in their most recent inspection, “but we remain extremely alert.”

Grossi added that he was aware of both Kyiv’s and Moscow’s claims and stressed that “nuclear power plants should never, under any circumstances, be attacked.”

The Zaporizhzhia plant has been a focus of concern since Moscow’s forces took control of it and its staff in the early stages of the war. Over the past year, the IAEA repeatedly expressed alarm over the possibility of a radiation catastrophe.