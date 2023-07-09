A truck bomb exploded last October as it crossed the strategic bridge over the Kerch Strait.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Hanna Maliar has admitted for the first time that Ukraine was responsible for the bridge explosion in Crimea in early October 2022.

Recounting this Sunday on her Telegram account the great successes of the Ukrainian army since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, the minister wrote: "273 days ago, we launched the first attack on the Crimean bridge to disrupt Russian logistics."

A truck bomb exploded on October 8 as it crossed the highly strategic bridge over the Kerch Strait.

The damage to this giant structure, inaugurated in 2018 as a symbol of Russia's annexation of Crimea, forced a halt to rail and road traffic, essential for transporting people and goods to the peninsula, but also for Moscow's troops deployed in Ukraine.

STRINGER / AFP The Kerch Bridge that links Crimea to Russia, near Kerch.

This sabotage action, launched the day after Vladimir Putin's 70th birthday, was immediately attributed to Ukraine by both the Kremlin and the West.

After the incident, a high-ranking Ukrainian official published a video of the explosion and wrote: "Happy birthday, Mr. President". But until now, Kyiv had avoided explicitly taking responsibility for the sabotage.