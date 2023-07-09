Underlying Reznikov’s argument is a simple assumption: using cluster bombs may endanger Ukrainian civilian lives, but the Russian military endangers them more

As the Ukrainian counter offensive grinds on into its fourth week, cluster munitions are set to become the latest weapon in Kyiv’s arsenal. On Friday, President Joe Biden green lit the U.S. to supply them, in part to restock Ukraine’s rapidly depleting arsenal.

Cluster bombs are prohibited by over 100 nations, due to the threat of unintended casualties that they pose to civilians.

The United States is not a signatory to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions which bans their use, and neither is Russia or Ukraine.

Among the voices criticizing Washington’s decision to ship this type of weapon are a number of its allies. “The UK is signatory to a convention which prohibits the production or use of cluster munitions and discourages their use,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

His comments may cause some slight embarrassment, as they come just hours before Biden lands in the UK, as part of a week-long trip to Europe which will include a NATO summit on Tuesday. Canada, New Zealand, and Spain also questioned the Biden administration’s decision.

Several human rights organizations joined in against Biden's decision.

“Cluster munitions are an indiscriminate weapon that presents a grave threat to civilian lives, even long after a conflict has ended,” Amnesty International said. “Their transfer and use by any country under any circumstances is incompatible with international law.”

What makes cluster bombs so controversial?

Cluster munitions act by scattering explosives in the air, saturating the ground underneath. While they are indiscriminate, they are also very effective. Particularly against the thinner armor on top of fighting vehicles, and against entrenched infantry.

“The problem with cluster munitions is ‘dud rate,’ because these munitions drop large numbers of what are bomblets,” Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic & International Studies said. "Depending on how the bomblets hit the ground, they may not detonate, particularly in uneven terrain such as urban areas causing them to linger for years," the retired U.S. Marine Colonel explained.

But as Washington and Kyiv point out, they are not introducing these weapons to the battlefield. Russia did that months ago, targeting urban centers with them.

AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon.

Additionally, between 20 and 30 percent of Ukraine is already contaminated with mines and other unexploded ordnance. So extensive demining operations will be required for years after the war irrespective of whether Ukraine starts using cluster bombs.

“Russia's been using cluster munitions with high dud or failure rates of between 30 and 40 percent,” Jake Sullivan, the U.S. National Security Advisor said over the weekend. “The cluster munitions that we would provide have dud rates far below what Russia is providing, not higher than 2.5 percent.”

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov committed in a tweet to rules guiding how the weapons would be used, ruling out targeting urban areas, or territory inside Russia.

He also committed Ukrainian forces to mapping where the weapons would be used, so as to aid demining operations at a later date. Though how accurate this would be in the middle of an ongoing battle is unclear.

Underlying Reznikov’s argument is a simple assumption: using cluster bombs may endanger Ukrainian civilian lives, but the Russian military endangers them more.