Ukraine’s Zelensky warns Western promises can’t replace NATO ambition

G7 leaders made a long-term pledge of support to help Ukraine defeat the Russian invasion and to deter future aggression after the war ends

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday welcomed new security guarantees from Western allies, but warned they wouldn’t be a substitute for eventual NATO membership.

On the final day of the NATO summit in Lithuania, the G7 group of major powers made a long-term pledge of support to help Ukraine defeat the Russian invasion and to deter future aggression after the war ends. This was enough to draw a furious condemnation from Moscow, but not sufficient to meet the ambition of Zelensky, who is seeking an invitation and clear timetable for his country to join the Alliance.

"The best guarantee for Ukraine is to be in NATO," Zelensky said, expressing confidence that once the war is over, Ukraine would be welcomed. But he warned that the G7 guarantees should be seen "not instead of NATO, but as security guarantees on our way to integration."

The day prior, 31 NATO leaders agreed that Ukraine would get an invite when they agreed that all "conditions are met.” Zelensky explained this by saying: "I understand this as 'when it will be safe on our land'.”

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg was sympathetic to Zelensky's position and stressed the importance of the progress he said Ukraine had made at the summit. He noted that Zelensky was about to join the 31 NATO leaders at an inaugural meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council and that several members were boosting bilateral assistance.

"Today, we meet as equals, I look forward to the day we meet as allies," Stoltenberg said. "We must ensure that when this war ends, there are credible arrangements in place for Ukraine's security so that history does not repeat itself.”