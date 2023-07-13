Russia’s Putin says NATO membership for Ukraine would worsen global tensions

Preventing Kyiv from joining NATO was one reason Putin gave for invading Ukraine

Days after NATO vowed closer integration with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said if Kyiv was admitted into the alliance, it would only worsen global tensions.

"I am sure that this will not increase the security of Ukraine itself, and in general will make the world much more vulnerable and lead to additional tension in the international arena," Putin said in a televised interview.

Preventing Kyiv from joining the military bloc was one reason Putin gave for launching the military operation in Ukraine. His comments came a day after a summit in Lithuania in which NATO pledged its backing for Ukraine but failed to offer it a timeline for membership.

Kyiv has been asking for more advanced and long-range weapons as well, including missiles, to push back Russian forces.

"The delivery of new weapons will only aggravate the situation, aggravate it for the Ukrainian side, and will fuel the conflict," Putin warned.

He also claimed that nothing had been done to meet Russian demands around a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea, calling it “all one-sided.”

In July 2022, the agreement allowing Ukrainian grain exports to restart was signed, as well as a parallel memorandum on unhindered Russian food and fertilizer exports. The grain deal is due to expire on July 18 unless Russia agrees to extend it.

Moscow however has repeatedly threatened to pull out of it because of enduring obstacles to its own exports.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – who helped broker the deal – said he was working with Moscow and Kyiv to salvage the agreement. It has so far allowed Ukraine to export over 35 million tons of grain and foodstuffs from Black Sea ports.