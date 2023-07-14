Turkey’s Erdogan says Russia’s Putin agrees to extend grain deal with Ukraine

The deal has allowed Ukraine to ship over 35 million tons of grain, most of it to developing countries in Africa and the Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to extend the Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

The Turkish leader told reporters that he spoke with Putin about the crucial deal allowing for the export of Ukrainian grain to ease a global food crisis. Signed five months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the deal is set to expire on Monday, and Putin has threatened not to renew it because of obstacles to Russia’s own exports.

"We are preparing to welcome Putin in August and we agree on the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor," Erdogan told reporters, according to AFP.

Earlier this week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent Putin a letter about the extension of the deal. He supports removing hurdles to Russia exporting its fertilizers – another element Moscow has complained is not being respected.

Erdogan said he hopes "that with this letter we will ensure the extension of the grain corridor with our joint efforts and those of Russia."

On Thursday, Putin warned that "not one" of Moscow's conditions for the deal to function had been met.

"I want to emphasize that nothing was done, nothing at all. It's all one-sided," Putin said in a televised interview, adding: "We will think about what to do, we have a few more days."

The deal, which Erdogan helped broker, has allowed Ukraine to ship over 35 million tons of grain past Russian warships in the Black Sea. Much of the grain has gone to feed people in developing countries in Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere.