Moscow would return to the landmark agreement if its conditions were met

The Kremlin spokesman said Monday that the Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine had "de facto ended" hours before it was due to expire.

"The Black Sea agreements have de facto ended today," Dmitry Peskov said.

He added that Moscow would return to the agreement mediated by Turkey and the United Nations last July if its conditions were met.

"Unfortunately, the part concerning Russia of these Black Sea agreements has not been implemented so far, so its effect is terminated. As soon as the Russian part of the agreements is fulfilled, the Russian side will return to the implementation of this deal, immediately," Peskov said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in turn, said that Moscow had already officially notified Ukraine, Turkey and the UN "of its objection to the extension of the deal."

Earlier on Friday, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to extend the Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine. The Kremlin, however, denied these statements.

It is not clear which conditions the Kremlin refers to but it had previously accused the West of using the deal to bring grain supplies to Europe instead of easing food crisis Africa and the Middle East. Ukraine, one of the world's largest grain exporters, was forced to halt almost all deliveries after Russia invaded the neighboring country in February 2022 and occupied its Black Sea ports.