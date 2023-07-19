Fire at Russian military base in Crimea forces evacuation of 2,000 people

Russia's Telegram channels and Ukrainian media reported that the fire started in an ammunition depot at the base after Ukrainian overnight air attack

A fire that broke out at the Russian military base on the annexed Crimea peninsula has forced the evacuation of over 2,000 people and a closure of a nearby highway, the Moscow-backed governor of Crimea said on Wednesday.

"It is planned to temporarily evacuate residents of four settlements - this is more than 2,000 people," Sergei Aksyonov wrote on Telegram.

He said earlier that the nearby Tavrida Highway was partially closed, without providing more details about the reason for the closure.

Local residents have been hearing explosions within a three-mile radius of the landfill for the past two hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that it had downed 28 Ukrainian drones over Crimea. This comes as Ukraine claimed responsibility for striking the Crimea bridge linking the peninsula to Russia on Sunday with waterborne drones.

In the meantime Russia has launched Russia a "massive attack" on Ukraine's southern Odesa region early Wednesday. It is the second consecutive night of strikes on the port area since Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea grain export deal.