Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek to broker return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia

Saudi Arabia and Turkey are reportedly trying to mediate a deal to repatriate Ukrainian children who have been deported to Russia, a report said Tuesday.

Four people familiar with the talks told the Financial Times that negotiations have been underway for several months. According to the report, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who also holds Israeli citizenship, is involved in the mediation.

The sources said that Ukrainian and Russian officials were compiling lists of children moved to Russia since February 2022 as part of the mediation process. They have been placed in children's homes or adopted by Russian families.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on foreign leaders to help his country in repatriating its children deported to Russia from the occupied regions in the south and east. According to Kyiv, nearly 19,500 Ukrainian children have been “kidnapped” by Moscow since the beginning of the war. Only 385 of them have been repatriated so far.

Moscow denied accusations of illegally deporting Ukrainian children saying they have been taken to Russia for their own safety. Earlier in March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's children's rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, over these deportations.

On Tuesday, European MPs also appealed to the ICC to issue warrants for the arrest of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin’s close ally. Pavel Latushko, head of the People's Anti-Crisis Department and representative of the Joint Transitional Cabinet of Belarus, told Russian independent TV channel Dozhd that children from the Russian-annexed territories of Ukraine are being sent to Belarusian health camps "for vacation", but not all of them return.

“The latest information concerns orphans who did not return to the occupied territory of Ukraine. And they disappeared, that is, their trace was lost on the territory of the Russian Federation. We can no longer provide information about where they are currently located," Latushko said.

The Russian-appointed authorities of the annexed territories claim that orphans from orphanages are being taken to Belarus “for recovery.” In June, Secretary of the Union State (a supranational union consisting of Belarus and Russia) Dmitry Mezentsev told reporters that more than 2,000 children from the annexed Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine went “on vacation” to Belarus.