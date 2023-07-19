Russia’s President Putin won’t attend BRICS summit in South Africa

Moscow will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will not attend the 15th BRICS summit in South Africa in August, the South African presidency announced on Wednesday.

Moscow will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to the statement by Vincent Magwenya, a spokesman for South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov,” the statement said, ending months of speculation on whether the Russian leader would risk flying to South Africa despite an arrest warrant being issued against him by the International Criminal Court over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Leaders of BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - will gather in Johannesburg next month for the first offline summit since the Covid pandemic. Earlier on Tuesday, Ramaphosa wrote in court papers that arresting Putin would amount to a declaration of war on Russia.

Pretoria as an ICC member would be expected to implement the arrest warrant were the Russian leader to attend the event. South Africa's diplomatic dilemma was taken to court, where the leading opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), tried to ensure that the Kremlin leader was handed over to the ICC if he arrived in the country.

However, in a responding affidavit, Ramaphosa described the DA's application as "irresponsible."

"Russia has made it clear that arresting its sitting President would be a declaration of war," he said.

"It would be inconsistent with our Constitution to risk engaging in war with Russia," he added, stressing that it was his duty to protect the country.