Russia says ships carrying cargo to Ukraine will be 'involved in the conflict'

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that due to the withdrawal form the grain deal, from July 20, all ships sailing the Black Sea towards Ukrainian ports will be considered potential carriers of military cargo, Ria Novosti reported.

The ministry also added that the countries owning these ships "will be considered involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime."

"From 00:00 am Moscow time on 20 July 2023 (2100 GMT), all vessels on the Black Sea sailing to Ukrainian ports will be regarded as potential carriers of military cargo," the defense ministry's statement read.

This is a developing story...