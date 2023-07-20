Ukrainian drone kills a teenage girl in Crimea, and Russian airstrikes leave dozens wounded in Ukraine, as conflict escalates in Black Sea region

Russia launched attacks on the Ukrainian port cities of Odesa and Mykolaiv, wounding twenty people, local governors said early Thursday. In Crimea, the Moscow-installed governor said a drone from Ukraine damaged administrative buildings and killed a teenage girl.

"Russians hit the city centre. A garage and a 3-story residential building are on fire," Mykolaiv governor Vitaliy Kim wrote on Telegram. Eighteen people had been wounded and nine of them hospitalized, including five children, he added.

"At least five residential high-rise buildings" and around 15 garages were damaged, Mykolaiv mayor Oleksandr Senkevych updated on Telegram, adding pictures showing a fire engine dousing flames in a multi-storey building.

Russian-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov reported that "as a result of an attack by an enemy UAV, four administrative buildings were damaged in one of the settlements in the north-west of Crimea.” The regional official stated “it didn't pass without victims -- a teenage girl died."

The city of Odesa was also attacked overnight. Regional governor Oleg Kiper wrote on Telegram, saying "as a result of the Russian attack, there is destruction in the centre of Odessa.” He added there were at least "two hospitalised victims.”

The Kremlin ended a Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine on Monday, saying it had "de facto ended" hours before it was due to expire, adding that Moscow would return to the agreement mediated by Turkey and the United Nations if its conditions were met.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said all ships sailing the Black Sea towards Ukraine will be considered potential carriers of military cargo, as of July 20. The statement added that the countries owning these vessels "will be considered involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime."

The attacked Mykolaiv is located on the Black Sea, and ports in Odesa were key hubs for the export of grain from Ukraine until Moscow withdrew from the grain deal.