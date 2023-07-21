The Russian president says resources and supplies from the West are not helping the 'Kyiv regime' after ending a grain deal through the Black Sea

Russian forces struck the Black Sea port of Odesa for a fourth night in a row, hitting grain silos and wounding two, officials said on Friday. Russia's navy then carried out a live fire exercise in the area, its defense ministry announced.

"The Russians attacked Odesa with Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea," said regional governor Oleg Kiper, adding that Moscow targeted local grain silos and "destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday "there are no results yet" of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, speaking during televised remarks. He added "neither the colossal resources that have been pumped into the Kyiv regime nor the supplies of Western weapons, tanks, artillery, armoured vehicles and missiles are helping."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1682290671401533443 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Russia pulled out of a grain deal that allowed the safe passage of food supplies from Ukraine to the rest of the world, usually in low-economic regions, but on Monday Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "the Black Sea agreements have de facto ended.”

Since pulling out, Russia started targeting grain supplies and vital infrastructure on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, particularly Odesa and Mykolaiv. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the attacks were felt across the world.

"We are already seeing the negative effect on global wheat and corn prices which hurts everyone, but especially vulnerable people in the global south," Guterres said.

To make matters more complicated, the Kremlin said it would consider any cargo ship destined for Ukraine via the Black Sea potential military targets on the side of Kyv, starting Thursday. In response, the Ukrainians warned that from Friday it will take a reciprocal measure for vessels heading to Russian ports.

Still, Ukraine previously said it would be ready to continue with grain exports from its southern ports, calling on the UN and neighboring countries to secure safe passage for cargoes through joint patrols. However, its Western allies have yet to test the waters after the latest declarations.