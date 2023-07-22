Russia charges pro-war Kremlin critic with inciting extremism

Russian nationalist Igor Girkin has been remanded until September 18

Prominent Russian nationalist Igor Girkin, who has publicly accused President Vladimir Putin of not pursuing the war in Ukraine harshly enough, was charged Friday with inciting extremism.

The Kremlin-critic, who used to work for the FSB state security agency, was arrested earlier in the day, signaling that the Russian leadership has tired of the vocal criticism to its "special military operation."

The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, state news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti reported. The Moscow court remanded Girkin, 52, in custody until September 18.

Girkin is a former military commander who is also known as Igor Strelkov. In 2014, he helped Russia to annex the Crimean peninsula, and then organized pro-Russian militias in the eastern part of Ukraine to tear the region away from Kyiv, which led to the outbreak of war that year.

Girkin's Telegram channel, followed by some 760,000 people, had been the outlet for his increasingly outspoken criticism toward the Kremlin. In May, he said he was helping to establish a "Club of Angry Patriots" to save Russia from what he said was the danger of systemic turmoil, due to military failures in Ukraine and jostling among the potential successors to Putin.

This past week, he unleashed his most personal attack yet on the Russian president, calling on him to pass power "to someone truly capable and responsible".

His arrest now comes on the heels of the unprecedented mutiny by another nationalist critic, Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose march on Moscow led to his ouster from the Ukrainian campaign.