Russian war correspondent killed in south Ukraine, Moscow says

A Russian war correspondent working for the state RIA Novosti news agency, Rostislav Zhuravlev, was killed in a Ukrainian strike in the southern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday, the military announced.

The statement said Ukraine had used cluster munitions in the incident, but did not provide evidence for this claim.

"As a result of a strike by the Ukrainian army using cluster munitions, four journalists were wounded in various levels of severity," the Russian army said in a statement.

"During an evacuation, the RIA Novosti journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev died from his wounds that resulted from the cluster munitions exploding."

It said the other correspondents have wounds of "medium severity."

Many commentators on social media pointed out that Zhuravlev had amply documented ties to Russian armed groups in Ukraine and was an active participant in the 2014 war in Donbas launched by the Russian government.