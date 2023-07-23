Russia strikes Odesa killing one ahead of Putin-Lukashenko summit

Kyiv has accused Russia of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure vital to any resumption of Ukrainian grain exports

At least one civilian was killed by another Russian missile attack in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Sunday, hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to hold a summit with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

"Unfortunately, we have one civilian killed as a result of the nighttime terrorist attack by Russians on Odesa," regional governor Oleg Kiper said on Telegram. He had earlier reported "18 victims, including four children", in a Russian attack at 3:00 am (0000 GMT).

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command said Odesa was targeted with at least five types of missile, including Kalibr cruise missiles.

"Air defense forces destroyed a significant amount of the missiles," it said.

"The rest caused damage to port infrastructure," and several buildings, it said, adding that a missile had hit the Orthodox cathedral in the city center.

The Orthodox Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa was damaged, according to a video posted by city hall on its Telegram channel. The strategic port has come under repeated attack since Moscow pulled out of a grain export deal last week.

The new deadly attack comes as Putin and his ally Lukashenko plan to discuss the "strategic partnership and alliance" between their countries, according to the Kremlin. It will be the first time they have met since Lukashenko helped end an armed mutiny by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group.

Kyiv has accused Russia of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure vital to any resumption of Ukrainian grain exports. Moscow has claimed it only targeted military sites.