Blinken says Ukraine recaptured half the territory seized by Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that while Ukraine has recaptured half the territory that Russia initially seized in its invasion, Kyiv faced "a very hard fight" to win back more.

"It's already taken back about 50% of what was initially seized," Blinken said on Sunday.

"These are still relatively early days of the counteroffensive. It is tough," he said, adding: "It will not play out over the next week or two. We're still looking I think at several months."

Late last month, President Volodymyr Zelensky was quoted as saying that the counteroffensive's progress against Russian forces was "slower than desired."

Meanwhile also on Sunday Russian President Vladimir Putin that Kyiv's counteroffensive had "failed," as he began two-day talks with his Belarus counterpart and closest ally Alexander Lukashenko.

"There is no counteroffensive," Lukashenko said, before being interrupted by Putin: "There is one, but it has failed."