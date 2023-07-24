Ukrainian drone strike hits ammo depot in Crimea, others earlier in Moscow

Russia says it neutralized two drones over its capital city, near defense ministry, blaming 'Kyiv regime' and later attack of 11 UAVs in Russian-annexed Crimea

Russia said Monday it neutralized two Ukrainian drones over Moscow, one of which crashed close to the defense ministry in the city center. Hours later, another strike hit an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea.

"In the sky over the Crimea, 11 enemy UAVs were shot down by air defense forces and suppressed by electronic warfare... There was a hit in the ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district," Kremlin-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram.

Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drone strikes on his city occurred at around 4:00 am local time (0100 GMT), he added that emergency services were working at the scene and reported no casualties.

"A Kyiv regime attempt to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on objects on the territory of the city of Moscow was stopped," Russia's defense ministry said in a statement, "two Ukrainian drones were suppressed and crashed."

Russia's state TASS news agency reported that one drone crashed in Komsomolsky Prospekt, which is near the defense ministry, and the other hit a business center on Likhacheva Street. RIA Novosti showed some of the damage visible at the top of the tall building.

Whereas AFP reporters, present at the scene of the building with a damaged roof on Komsomolsky Prospekt, were unable to film at the risk of detention by police, who had cordoned off the area. AFP was able to confirm that several emergency vehicles were at the scene and the road was closed.

The attack came a day after Kyiv vowed to "retaliate" for a Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa, amidst a counteroffensive that has reportedly seen Ukraine recapture “about 50 percent of what was initially seized.”

"These are still relatively early days of the counteroffensive. It is tough," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken added, "it will not play out over the next week or two. We're still looking, I think, at several months."