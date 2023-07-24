Moscow has been bombing Odesa with drones and missiles hitting port infrastructure and destroying tons of grain since it withdrew from the Black Sea deal

A powerful explosion was recorded just near the Romanian border after Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s port region of Odesa on Monday morning.

Moscow has been bombing Odesa with drones and missiles hitting port infrastructure and destroying tons of grain since it withdrew from the Black Sea deal last week. However, the latest attack targeted the ports of Reni and Ismail near Ukraine’s border with Romania, which is a NATO member state.

According to the BBC, three grain warehouses were destroyed. Ukrainian sources said that nearly 15 Shahed drones, which Iran supplies to Russia, were used for the attack. Four port employees were wounded, the military command in southern Ukraine said on social media.

Russian state media reported on the attack saying that “on the night of July 24, the Russian Forces attacked the infrastructure of the port of Reni on the Danube River in the Odesa region” and claimed that they targeted “Western-made ammunition and weapons there’ and an oil storage. According to these reports, the port was attacked by Russia’s "Geran'' drones.

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis strongly condemned the attacks saying they threaten the Black Sea security.

“I strongly condemn the recent Russian attacks against the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on Danube, very close to Romania. This recent escalation poses serious risks to the security in the Black Sea. It also affects further UA grain transit & thus the global food security,” he tweeted.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also touched on the issue as he spoke with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Monday. The two discussed "collective security and unwavering support for Ukraine and Moldova, global food security, and cooperation on Black Sea security," according to an official statement.

The Danube is a vital export route to the EU, especially since the demise of the deal allowing Ukrainian grain transit. Romanian ports were seen as the alternative for the Black Sea corridor but Russia’s recent attacks that Kyiv had accused of “food terrorism” could seriously hit international grain supplies.