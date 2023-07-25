UN atomic watchdog finds explosives outside Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

International Atomic Energy Agency releases statement, saying anti-personnel mines are outside Europe's largest nuclear plant, denouncing it as unsafe for staff

The UN's atomic watchdog released a statement on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces, saying on Monday that anti-personnel mines were seen on site. Russia continues Tuesday drone attacks on Kyiv.

According to the statement, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts Sunday observed “directional anti-personnel mines” at the nuclear plant’s periphery, apparently in a “restricted area that operating plant personnel cannot access.”

AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka UN atomic energy chief Rafael Grossi during an interview in Dnipro, Ukraine.

“Having such explosives on the site is inconsistent with the IAEA safety standards and nuclear security guidance and creates additional psychological pressure on plant staff,” the UN agency’s director general, Rafael Grossi said.

“Even if IAEA’s initial assessment based on its own observations and the plant’s clarifications is that any detonation of these mines should not affect the site’s nuclear safety and security systems. The team will continue its interactions with the plant,” the agency chief added.

Considered Europe's largest nuclear facility, Zaporizhzhia fell to Russian forces shortly after the invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Since then, both Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of planning a catastrophic “accident” at the site.

In a previous inspection, a week prior, the IAEA said its experts did not observe any mines. The UN agency, however, was not given full access, particularly to rooftops of the reactor buildings, and still have not been allowed to enter those areas.

Russia warned of tough retaliatory measures after a drone attack Monday on Moscow, and has "attacked Kyiv with strike UAVs," Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said on Telegram.

"The air alert lasted for 3 hours... All air targets were detected and destroyed on the approach to Kyiv," his statement added, "according to the information at this moment, there were no victims or destruction in the capital."

In addition to the continued attacks on the capital Kyiv, the Ukrainian air force also issued alerts for drone strikes on the Black Sea coastal cities of Odesa and Mykolayiv, which have been battered since Russia’s refusal to continue a grain deal allowing shipment from those port areas.