Biden orders to share evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine with ICC

The Defense Department is concerned that by creating this precedent, Washington would enable the ICC to prosecute U.S. troops stationed abroad

U.S. President Joe Biden ordered to share evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court (ICC), despite the Pentagon’s recommendation, media reported on Wednesday evening.

The shift in U.S. policy was confirmed to the New York Times by a U.S. official. According to him, the Biden administration briefed lawmakers on the decision. There was no official announcement on the issue but members of the Senate Judiciary Committee Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham said in a statement on Wednesday evening that they are “pleased that the administration is finally supporting the ICC’s investigation.”

The Pentagon had for months opposed sharing evidence of war crimes with the ICC as the U.S. is not its member and is not subject to the court’s jurisdiction. The Defense Department is concerned that by creating this precedent, Washington would enable the ICC to prosecute U.S. troops operating abroad. The court, based in the Hague, had already investigated the actions of U.S. forces and CIA in Afghanistan.

Biden has earlier claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “clearly committed war crimes.” Earlier in March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin, which the American president said was "justified."

He also vowed to keep Moscow accountable for the atrocities committed in Ukraine with lawmakers from both parties urging the White House to provide the international court with evidence. A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said in a statement Wednesday that Washington supports a "range of international investigations," including through the ICC, but declined to “discuss the specifics on any cooperation.”