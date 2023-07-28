Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone over Moscow, second attack in a week

The Russian defense ministry says 'the UAV was destroyed by means of air defence' and reported there were no casualties or damage

Russia's defense ministry said Friday it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack in the capital region overnight, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin earlier announced an attack without specifying a location.

"This morning, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle against facilities in the Moscow region was thwarted," the Russian defense ministry announced on Telegram.

"The UAV was destroyed by means of air defense," the statement added, as a result of the thwarted terrorist attack, there were no casualties or damage."

Alexander NEMENOV / AFP Police blocks a street outside a damaged non-residential building on Komsomolsky Prospekt after a reported drone attack in Moscow.

The new attempted strike came in the same week as earlier drone takedowns in Russia’s capital. Ukraine claimed responsibility for the previous attack in central Moscow.

"A Kyiv regime attempt to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on objects on the territory of the city of Moscow was stopped," Russia's defense ministry said on Monday, "two Ukrainian drones were suppressed and crashed."

Russia reported that one of the crashed UAVs came close to the defense ministry in the city center, and the other struck a business center. Hours later on Monday, the Ukrainains also attacked an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea with drones, as part of Kyiv's counteroffensive.

Moscow is situated 310 miles from the Ukrainian border, and has rarely been targeted until several drone attacks this year. In July, five Ukrainian drones were even able to disrupt service at the Russian capital’s Vnukovo international airport.

Another rare drone attack in the capital was reported with two drones shot down above the Kremlin, in early May. Later in the same month, Moscow high-rises were actually hit.

These attacks on Moscow started as the Ukrainian counter-offensive came into play, the first since the large-scale Russian “operation” erupted in February 2022, in an effort to regain territory captured by Russia.