Russia says intercepted Ukrainian missiles, despite contradicting footage

15 people were wounded when what seemed to be a rocket landed near a cafe in southern Russia, some 25 miles from the border with Ukraine

Russia said Friday that it intercepted two Ukrainian missiles over its southern Rostov region bordering Ukraine, despite footage showing what seemed to be a rocket landing in the city of Taganrog, wounding 15 people in an ensuing explosion.

"A rocket supposedly exploded. Rescuers are at the scene. There are no dead. There are several injured to whom ambulances have been dispatched," Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram, later adding that 15 people suffered "light injuries.”

Regions bordering Ukraine have seen regular drone strikes and shelling since Moscow launched its military campaign in February last year, but have hardly ever been targeted by missiles.

"Russian air defense equipment detected the Ukrainian missile and intercepted it in the air. The debris of the downed Ukrainian missile fell on the territory of Taganrog," Russia's defense ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the first S-200 missile was aimed at "residential infrastructure" of Taganrog, a city of around 250,000 people. Shortly after, it said it downed a second S-200 missile near the city of Azov, with debris falling in an unpopulated area.

But in footage posted on Telegram, the explosion comes from what seems to be a rocket, not debris. Golubev said that the "epicenter of the explosion" was the Taganrog Art Museum.

Taganrog is located on the coast of the Sea of Azov and about 25 miles from the border with Ukraine. The city is also on a road leading to the port city of Mariupol, which was captured by Russian forces last year following a devastating siege.