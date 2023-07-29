Ukraine uses North Korean rockets against Russia - report

Ukraine's defense ministry suggested the arms were captured from the Russians

Ukraine is using North Korean rockets that were seized by a “friendly country,” a report said on Saturday.

According to the Financial Times, Ukrainian soldiers from an artillery unit showed reporters how they operate Soviet-era Grad rocket systems using North Korean missiles near the eastern city of Bakhmut that the Ukrainian army is currently trying to retake from Russian forces. They warned journalists not to come close to the rocket launcher saying that North Korean ammunition is “very unreliable and sometimes does crazy things.”

The unit commander added that North Korean missiles often misfire or fail to explode. He noted, however, that his troops “need every missile we can get.”

According to the report, most of these munitions were produced in the 1980s and 1990s. The journalists were told that the rockets were taken from a ship seized by a “friendly state.” In the meantime, Ukraine's defense ministry suggested the arms were captured from the Russians.

The United States has previously accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia, which both Moscow and Pyongyang denied. This week, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a rare visit to North Korea to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

During the visit, the country’s leader Kim Jong Un showed Shoigu new military drones and ballistic missiles at a military expo in Pyongyang. On Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday said that Washington believes Russia's defense minister is in North Korea to secure supplies of weapons to aid the stalled invasion of Ukraine.