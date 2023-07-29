English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Saudi Arabia to host Ukraine talks in early August - report

i24NEWS

1 min read
General view of the Saudi port city of Jeddah
Khaled Desouki (AFP/File)General view of the Saudi port city of Jeddah

Europe and Washington try to consolidate support among Ukraine's peace demands among Middle Eastern and African allies

Saudi Arabia is set to host talks on Ukraine among Western countries, Ukraine and key developing countries, including India and Brazil, early next month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

It is understood the initiative represents an attempt by Europe and Washington to consolidate support among Ukraine's peace demands among Middle Eastern and African allies.  

The meeting would bring senior officials from up to 30 countries to Jeddah on August 5 and 6, the report said, citing diplomats involved in the discussion.

More to follow 

This article received 0 comments