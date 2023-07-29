Europe and Washington try to consolidate support among Ukraine's peace demands among Middle Eastern and African allies

Saudi Arabia is set to host talks on Ukraine among Western countries, Ukraine and key developing countries, including India and Brazil, early next month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

It is understood the initiative represents an attempt by Europe and Washington to consolidate support among Ukraine's peace demands among Middle Eastern and African allies.

The meeting would bring senior officials from up to 30 countries to Jeddah on August 5 and 6, the report said, citing diplomats involved in the discussion.

