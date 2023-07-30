Ukrainian drones target Moscow, damage office buildings

The 'facades of two city office towers were slightly damaged' as videos circulating on social media showed a loud explosion

Russia’s Defense Ministry said early Sunday that three Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow with two of them crashing into office buildings in the business district.

There were no casualties, according to the city mayor Sergei Sobyanin, but the capital’s Vnukovo international airport was briefly shut down following the attack. Sobyanin said on Telegram that the "facades of two city office towers were slightly damaged" as videos circulating on social media showed a loud explosion.

The Russian Defense Ministry called it an “attempted terrorist attack” and blamed it on Ukraine.

"On the morning of July 30, the Kyiv regime's attempted terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted," it said on Telegram.

"One Ukrainian UAV was destroyed in the air by air defense systems over the territory of the Odintsovo district of Moscow region. Two more drones were suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of Moscow-City's non-residential building complex," it specified.

Drone attacks on Russian cities have become more frequent since the beginning of Ukraine's counteroffensive nearly two months ago. Earlier on Friday, the defense ministry said that it had thwarted an overnight Ukrainian drone attack in the capital region.

On the same day, Russia said it had intercepted two missiles over its southern Rostov region bordering Ukraine, with at least 16 people wounded by debris falling on the city of Taganrog. However, the alleged footage of the attack showed the missile hitting the city center.