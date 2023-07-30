Russia’s Putin blames Ukrainian counteroffensive for lack of ceasefire

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has earlier ruled out any peace talks with Moscow until it withdraws its troops

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Saturday evening told reporters in Saint Petersburg that Moscow had never rejected peace talks with Ukraine.

According to Putin, in order to start the negotiations, a ceasefire agreement is needed, but it is difficult to reach one while Ukraine's army is conducting a counteroffensive.

“There is one of the points (of a peace initiative proposed by African nations) - a ceasefire. But the Ukrainian army is advancing, they are on the attack, as they say, they are implementing a large-scale strategic offensive. What is the point of approaching us on the issue of the ceasefire?” the Russian president said shortly after discussing the ongoing conflict with African leaders who arrived in Saint-Petersburg for a two-day Russia-Africa summit.

“I say all the time that we have never refused (to negotiate)...For the process to begin it is necessary that there is consent from both sides,” he added.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has earlier ruled out any peace talks with Moscow until it withdraws its troops from the neighboring country. According to Zelensky, holding negotiations while Russian forces occupy Ukrainian territories would only "freeze" the war.

Earlier on Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia is set to host peace talks on Ukraine early next month. Russia, however, will not attend the meeting.