Ship sailing from Israel becomes the first to break Russia’s grain blockade

An American aircraft, P8 Poseidon, is providing security to vessels on this route, according to Ukrainian media

A ship registered in Sierra Leone but heading from Israel's port city of Ashdod became the first one to break through Moscow's blockade of Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea since Russia pulled out of the grain deal.

The ship, Ams1, openly declared its destination and crossed the Black Sea on a direct route, according to Ukrainian reports. It entered the Danube Delta despite Russia’s threats that foreign ships sailing the Black Sea towards Ukrainian ports will be considered potential carriers of military cargo.

An American aircraft, P8 Poseidon, is providing security to vessels on this route, according to Ukrainian media. It refueled in the skies of Romania. Additional security information was provided by the reconnaissance drone Forte12 RQ-4.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1686034584016732160 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Last week, Russia shelled Ukraine’s port of Reni which is located near the border with Romania, which is a member of NATO. The country’s president strongly condemned the “attacks against the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on Danube, very close to Romania,” adding that they pose “serious risks to the security in the Black Sea.”

Earlier on Monday, Croatia and Ukraine reached an agreement to export Ukrainian grain through Croatian ports on the Danube and the Adriatic Sea, accoridng to Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba.