Russia says it repelled another drone attack against its patrol boats in Black Sea, day after striking hometown of Ukraine's President Zelensky

Ukrainian drones were downed Tuesday in Moscow and against patrol boats in the Black sea, Russia reported no casualties. The Russians also increased their attacks on Ukraine, with the death toll rising to six from a missile strike on Monday night.

Alexander NEMENOV / AFP Police officers block off an area around a damaged office block of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City), which can be seen in the middle of the picture, following a reported drone attack in Moscow.

"Several drones were shot down by air defense systems while trying to fly to Moscow. One flew into the same tower in (Moscow) City as last time. The façade on the 21st floor was damaged," Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.

The mayor referred to a similar attack on Sunday, in which downed Ukrainian drones were able to damage two office towers in Moscow-City. Neither attacks on the capital resulted in any casualties, the mayor informed.

Alexei DRUZHININ (SPUTNIK/AFP/File) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin (L) with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Two Ukrainian (unmanned aerial vehicles) were destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Odintsovo and Narofominsk districts of Moscow region," the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.

“Another drone was suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of the Moscow-City non-residential building complex,” the ministry confirmed.

Moscow's Vnukovo international airport was briefly closed, TASS state news agency reported, like during the previous attack on Sunday. The emergency services added “planes are redirected to other airports.”

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that "gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia -- to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process.”

But Russia said in response it also stepped up attacks. The latest Russian missile struck a residential building in Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rig, killing six, including a child, and wounding 75.