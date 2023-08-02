Russia has been attacking Odesa, one of Ukraine's main ports, since Moscow withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal last month

Russian drones on Wednesday morning once again attacked Ukraine’s Odesa region damaging port infrastructure, and targeted capital Kyiv from several directions.

The Ukrainian army said it repelled Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones launched from the Sea of Azov through the Black Sea that were aimed at the Odesa region.

"The enemy's obvious target was the port and industrial infrastructure of the region. Air defense forces worked non-stop for almost 3 hours," the Operational Command South wrote on Telegram.

The strike damaged port infrastructure, regional governor Oleg Kiper said, adding that there were no reports of casualties.

"As a result of the attack, fires broke out at the facilities of the port and industrial infrastructure of the region, and an elevator was damaged," he said.

Russia has been attacking Odesa, one of Ukraine's main ports, since Moscow withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal last month. The landmark agreement brokered by Turkey and the United Nations had allowed the shipment of around 33 million tonnes of grain to leave Ukrainian ports.

In Kyiv, more than 10 Russian drones were downed during an overnight attack on the capital, the city's military administration said early on Wednesday.

"Groups of drones entered Kyiv simultaneously from several directions. However, all air targets - more than 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) - were detected and destroyed in time by the forces and means of air defense," said Sergiy Popko, head of the administration.

He said Russia had used a barrage of Iranian-made Shahed drones, with debris hitting several areas. In Golosiivsky district, "parts of a drone fell on the playground" and a fire broke out in a non-residential building, he said, adding that emergency services were on the scene.

Kyiv's mayor had said earlier that the attack on the capital had damaged multiple districts, including the busy Solomyansky, which hosts an international airport. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said no one was killed or wounded in the attack.