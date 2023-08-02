Romania accuses Russia of ‘war crimes’ over attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports

'Russia's continued attacks against the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on Danube, in the proximity of Romania, are unacceptable,' says the president

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday condemned Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukrainian ports in the Danube, which are very close to the border with his country, calling them “war crimes.”

"Russia's continued attacks against the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on Danube, in the proximity of Romania, are unacceptable," he wrote on social media, following a morning attack on the Odesa port infrastructure with Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

"These are war crimes and they further affect [Ukraine's] capacity to transfer their food products towards those in need in the world," the president stated as Moscow continues to damage Ukrainian ports close to the border with NATO-member Romania after it had withdrawn from the Black Sea grain deal last month.

Last week, Iohannis has already slammed Russia for attacking the Odesa port of Reni, saying that it poses “serious risks to the security in the Black Sea” and affects the “global food security.”

The blockage of Ukrainian ports by Russian forces has caused a significant increase in grain prices with African countries among those affected the most. Last week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to resume the grain deal despite him offering to provide 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes to six African countries for free.