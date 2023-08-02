Torture, sexual violence ‘common tactics’ used by Russian forces in Ukraine - report

The report finds that detainees most likely to undergo torture were military personnel, but also law enforcement, volunteers, medical workers, and teachers

Many prisoners held in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine were tortured and sexually violated, a team of international experts charged Wednesday in a report of their findings.

The Mobile Justice Team, established by the international humanitarian law firm Global Rights Compliance, has worked with Ukrainian war crimes prosecutors in the Kherson region since it was reclaimed in November after over eight months under Russian control. Ukrainian authorities are reviewing more than 97,000 reports of war crimes and have filed charges against 220 suspects in domestic courts.

In its latest report – funded by Britain, the European Union, and the United States – the team analyzed 320 cases and witness accounts at 35 locations in Kherson. Of those reviewed, “43 percent explicitly mentioned practices of torture in the detention centers, citing sexual violence as a common tactic imposed on them by Russian guards.”

Earlier this year, Reuters reported on the scale of alleged torture in Kherson, with former prisoners recalling tactics they experienced, including electric shocks and suffocation. At least 36 victims interviewed by prosecutors mentioned genital electrocution, as well as threats of genital mutilation.

"The true scale of Russia’s war crimes remains unknown," Anna Mykytenko, senior legal adviser at Global Rights Compliance, said of the latest findings on torture. "But what we can say for certain is that the psychological consequences of these cruel crimes on Ukrainian people will be engrained in their minds for years to come."

The report found that detainees most likely to undergo torture were military personnel, but also law enforcement, volunteers, activists, community leaders, medical workers, and teachers.

British Barrister Wayne Jordash, who headed the team, suggested that the evidence from liberated detention centers “suggests that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's plan to extinguish Ukrainian identity includes a range of crimes evocative of genocide.”