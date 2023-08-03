The top U.S. diplomat says grain prices have increased by more than eight percent around the world since Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday took aim at Russia at the UN Security Council, accusing Moscow of “blackmail” over its recent withdrawal from a key grain deal with Ukraine.

Chairing a meeting about food insecurity, the top U.S. diplomat told the Council that “hunger must not be weaponized.” He singled out Russia, saying its invasion of Ukraine last year sparked an “assault” on the global food system” and lambasting it for pulling out from the so-called Black Sea grain initiative last month.

The agreement had allowed Ukrainian grain exports via the sea during Russia’s invasion. Moscow refused to extend the deal, leading to a spike in grain prices that hit poorer countries the hardest.

"Every member of this Council, every member of the United Nations, should tell Moscow enough – enough using the Black Sea as blackmail," said Blinken. "Enough treating the world's most vulnerable people as leverage. Enough of this unjustified unconscionable war.”

Blinken said grain prices have increased by more than eight percent around the world since Russia's withdrawal, and announced $362 million in new funding for programs to combat food insecurity and malnutrition in a dozen African countries and Haiti.

The deal, signed in July 2022 with Turkey acting as a UN-backed facilitator between Ukraine and Russia, aimed to alleviate the risk of famine in the world by guaranteeing Ukrainian grain to work markets despite the war.

Moscow is demanding guarantees on another agreement concerning its own exports, in particular of fertilizer components. Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said Western sanctions were impacting Russian food and fertilizer exports.