Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Thursday that Russia has launched at least 1,961 Shahed kamikaze drones against Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.

According to Zelensky, most of them were shot down.

"In total, the terrorists have already launched at least 1,961 Shaheds against Ukraine, and a significant number of them have been shot down. Unfortunately, not all of them. We are working to shoot down more - to shoot down as many as possible. We are working to have more air defense systems. In particular, this is a task for each of our ambassadors, all representatives of Ukraine," he said.

The president also thanked Ukrainian fighters, who, together with naval units, counter Russian drone attacks. Kyiv had repeatedly accused Iran of supplying kamikaze drones to Russia, which both Tehran and Moscow denied. Last week, Ukrainian officials said that Russia is already using Shahed drones produced in Russia.