Russian military ship damaged in Ukraine drone attack - report

A military ship was reportedly damaged on Friday in the first Ukrainian sea and drone attack on Russia’s port city of Novorossiysk in the Black Sea.

According to the Russian defense ministry, the attack was targeting a naval base.

"Tonight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the use of two unmanned sea boats, attempted an attack on the Novorossiysk naval base of the Russian Armed Forces," the defense ministry said on Telegram, adding that Russian ships destroyed the naval drones.

However, footage circulating on social media shows an allegedly damaged ship being towed to the port. The vessel looks very similar to Russia’s “Olenegorskiy Gornyak” landing ship.

Novorossiysk hosts the terminus of a pipeline that carries most Kazakh oil exports through Russia. "A temporary ban has been established on the movement of ships in the port", according to Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's defense ministry said it foiled a Ukrainian drone attack targeting patrol boats in the Black Sea. Three drones were trained on ships navigating in waters 210 miles southwest of Sevastopol, the base of Russia's Black Sea fleet in Crimea.

The ministry also said Friday it had downed 13 drones over the Crimean peninsula. There were no casualties or damage in either attack, according to the statement.