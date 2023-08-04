New Ukraine stamp stresses 'urgent need' for F-16 jets to fight Russia

The stamp's design, dubbed 'Exterminators of Evil,' shows the Kremlin being ground into inexistence by a kitchen grater with holes in the shape of fighter jets

Ukraine on Friday issued postage stamps featuring U.S. F-16 fighter jets – an urgent call for Western allies to deliver more help to protect it from Russian attacks.

In the capital Kyiv, hundreds of people queued up at the main post office to buy the newly designed stamp with a matching envelope, AFP reported.

Ukraine’s Ukrposhta post office service said it was releasing the design, by Ukrainian illustrator Maksym Palenko and called "Exterminators of Evil,” to stress "the urgent need for this type of aviation.”

"While we are all waiting for the arrival of the F-16s, we have decided to launch our new stamp," said Ukrposhta director general Igor Smelyansky.

The latest eye-catching stamp, aimed at collectors, shows one of the Kremlin towers being ground into inexistence by a kitchen grater with holes in the shape of fighter jets. The Post Office described the Kremlin as "a symbol of the empire of evil.”

The stamp was released in a print run of 600,000, and a set of four identical stamps cost $4.22. The proceeds will go toward buying drones for the armed forces.

Ukraine's post office has previously released hugely popular stamps featuring soldiers at the front, a painting by British street artist Banksy, and a soldier making an obscene gesture towards a Russian warship.