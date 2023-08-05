The Gulf monarchy has announced the arrival of "security advisers from brotherly countries" to discuss the "Ukrainian crisis", around 30 countries are invited

Saudi Arabia is hosting a meeting on Ukraine from Saturday, a new attempt to impose its international power, even if expectations remain limited as to the results of this umpteenth peace initiative. The wealthy Gulf monarchy announced Friday evening the arrival of "security advisers from brotherly countries" to discuss the "Ukrainian crisis", during this two-day meeting in Jeddah, on the Red Sea, without revealing the names of the States participating in it.

This meeting reflects, according to the official press agency SPA, the "availability of the kingdom to exercise a mission of good offices to contribute to finding a solution which will lead to a permanent peace". About 30 countries, without Russia, have been invited, according to diplomats informed of the preparations and who requested anonymity.

According to them, Riyadh is particularly keen to receive Brazil, India, China and South Africa, members of the BRICS (with Russia) who, unlike the West, have not taken sides with Ukraine without however support the Russian invasion launched in February 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed a "very important" meeting on Friday.

Close to Moscow and maintaining good relations with Kyiv, Saudi Arabia, the world's largest exporter of crude oil, has already sought to position itself as a mediator in the war. Ukraine has nevertheless criticized Ryad for playing into Russia's hands, under Western sanctions, by jointly pursuing an oil policy aimed at boosting prices on world markets.

Criticized by Western countries for its refusal to condemn Russia, China will be represented at the Jeddah meeting by its envoy for Ukraine, Li Hui. Beijing said it was determined to "continue to play a constructive role for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis". India and South Africa have also announced that they will participate.

Saudi Arabia, after several years of erratic diplomacy under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, now sees itself as an international mediator.