Russian tanker hit by Ukrainian drones at Black Sea base

A Russian tanker was hit by Ukrainian drones in the Kerch Strait, briefly halting traffic on the strategic bridge linking Crimea to Russia, Russian media said on Saturday, amid growing tensions in the Black Sea. The vessel was damaged and two tugs arrived on the scene, Tass news agency said , citing the Sea Rescue Centre.

The agency said no oil leaked from the building, which had 11 people on board. According to the Moscow Times , it is the chemical tanker SIG, which is under US sanctions for supplying fuel to Russian forces that came to the aid of Bashar al-Assad's regime during the war in Syria.

Several members of the crew were injured by shards of glass during the attack, assured on Telegram an official, appointed by Russia in the region of Zaporizhya (Ukraine), Vladimir Rogov.

Traffic on the bridge linking the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow, to Russia was suspended for three hours before resuming early Saturday morning, according to the highway information center. The Kerch Bridge is the only work of its kind that connects the peninsula to Russia and is used in particular to transport equipment to the Russian military on the Ukrainian front.

This latest attack comes the day after a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian warship at a Black Sea base in Novorossiysk , a major oil port and terminus of an approximately 1,500 km pipeline from the oil fields of western Kazakhstan and Russian regions north of the Caspian Sea. Most of the Kazakh oil intended for export passes through this channel.

Attacks, both Russian and Ukrainian, have increased in the Black Sea since Moscow withdrew last month from a deal that allowed Ukraine to export its grain.