Deadly Russian strike hits Ukraine blood transfusion center

'This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression,' Zelensky says

Russian forces struck a blood transfusion center in the Kharkiv region of northeast Ukraine, the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday, adding that "dead and wounded are reported."

A "guided air bomb" hit the center in Kupiansk, a city a few dozen kilometers from the Russian border, Zelensky said on social media.

"Rescuers are extinguishing the fire," he said, adding: "This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression."

The reported strike came shortly after Zelensky said Russian missiles had hit a facility of the Ukrainian aeronautics group Motor Sich, one of several companies requisitioned by the government since Moscow's invasion.

The Motor Sich site was near Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine, around 190 miles southwest of Kyiv.

The Khmelnytskyi region, hundreds of miles from the front lines of the fighting and home to a major Ukrainian airbase, has been regularly targeted by Russian strikes in recent months.