Following the thwarted attack, Moscow authorities introduced temporary restrictions at Vnukovo international airport

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday that Russian air defense shot down a hostile drone near the capital.

"Today at around 11 am (0800 GMT) a drone attempted to make a breakthrough toward Moscow. It was destroyed while approaching by air defense forces," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

The Russian defense ministry reported the Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the Podolsky district in the Moscow region.

"There were no casualties or damage," the ministry said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1688131427781464064 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

However, Russian Telegram channel Baza said a 77-year-old resident of Podolsk was injured by the drone’s debris, which allegedly fell on a playground and shattered windows in nearby houses. He received a shrapnel wound to his arm, according to the report.

Following the thwarted attack, Moscow authorities introduced temporary restrictions at Vnukovo international airport. At least 22 flights were postponed and two canceled.

Earlier this week, drones targeted Moscow, hitting an office building in the capital’s business district twice within a few days.