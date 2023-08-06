Moscow says not planning to annex more Ukrainian regions

In September 2022, Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is not planning to seize new regions of Ukraine in addition to the four it had annexed in September and the Crimea peninsula.

The statement came in response to the New York Times inquiry.

"No. We just want to control all those lands that are now written in our Constitution as ours,” Peskov replied.

In September 2022, the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in eastern Ukraine as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south of the invaded country were officially annexed by Moscow following controversial referendums held under the Russian army occupation. The administrative centers of the last two regions are currently controlled by Ukraine.

Earlier in 2014, Moscow held a similar referendum in Crimea, declaring its “return” to Russia and starting the eight-year-long Donbas conflict which led to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The 10-step peace plan presented by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during a two-day summit in Saudi Arabia this weekend, requires Russia to withdraw troops from all the annexed regions and return to the 1991 borders.