Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday evening that his country is seeing “significant results” from air defense systems supplied by the U.S. and Germany amid intensified Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine shot down most of the air strikes launched by Russia over the past week, including 65 different missiles and 178 assault drones with 87 Iranian-made Shaheds among them. The president said that advanced air defense systems, namely the U.S. Patriot and Germany’s IRIS-T, were proving “highly effective” and had “already yielded significant results.”

"Unfortunately, there are casualties and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure suffered destruction," the Ukrainian military said in a recent statement.

Kyiv has repeatedly accused Moscow of targeting residential buildings, military hospitals and other civilian infrastructure, which the Kremlin denies. Ukraine in response had stepped up drone attacks on Russian cities, including on the capital.

Earlier on Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said a drone had been shot down near the city, prompting a temporary suspension of flights in Vnukovo international airport. Kyiv also took responsibility for explosions that hit critical road bridges linking the annexed Crimea peninsula with parts of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region under Russian control.