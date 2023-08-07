Chinese, European officials tout ‘constructive’ talks at Ukraine-Saudi talks

China's attendance at the Jeddah peace talks signals possible shifts in Beijing's approach to the war, but not a U-turn in its support for Moscow

China on Monday signaled that it was willing to attend further international talks on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to European officials who hailed a recent summit in Saudi Arabia as “constructive participation.”

More than 40 countries, including China, India, the United States, and European countries, but not Russia, took part in the Jeddah talks that ended on Sunday. While they ended without any concrete developments, the Chinese foreign ministry said the talks – which focused on a 10-point peace plan proposed by Kyiv – helped to “consolidate international consensus.”

China sent its Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs and former ambassador to Russia, Li Hui, who earlier this year toured six European capitals to find common ground for an eventual political settlement of the war, now in its 18th month.

Li "had extensive contact and communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis... listened to all sides' opinions and proposals, and further consolidated international consensus," China’s foreign ministry said in a written statement to Reuters.

"All parties positively commented on Li Hui's attendance, and fully backed China's positive role in facilitating peace talks,” it added.

China had unveiled a “no-limit” partnership with Russia prior to its February 202 invasion, which Beijing has refused to condemn. But it has offered its own peace plan, which received a lukewarm response from both Russia and Ukraine while the United States and NATO were skeptical.

After the summit, the Chinese foreign ministry noted that Beijing would continue to strengthen dialogue based on its 12-point peace proposal and "accumulate mutual trust.”

Beijing wanted to say that something positive came out of the talks. They showed up to honor Saudi Arabia, which shows how important Riyadh is as a convening power.

But as for China, what it said is an interesting signal that it might see risks in the war continuing, trying to balance its partnership with Russia and its desire to see the West damaged. China is also intent on the war coming to a close due to the economic impact as Beijing is trying to get its economy back on its feet.