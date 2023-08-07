Ukraine sanctions Israeli billionaire for alleged support of Russian invasion

Mirilshvili is a close friend to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and father of Yitzhak Mirilshvili, the owner of Channel 14

Ukraine is to impose sanctions on Israeli billionaire Michael Mirilshvili, a close friend to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and father of Yitzhak Mirilshvili, the owner of Channel 14, according to information reported by Zman Israel.

These retaliatory measures were decided in February, after Kyiv accused the tycoon of supporting the Russian invasion.

Ukraine is now calling on other countries, including Israel, to join it in sanctioning the billionaire, who also holds Georgian nationality.

Yossi Rozenboim (L-R) Alexander Machkevitch, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Mikhael Mirilashvili, at a gala dinner.

The Ukrainian government's website, which lists the companies and individuals on whom sanctions have been imposed, states that Michael Mirilshvily was added to the list on the orders of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The sanctions against the Israeli are said to be based on reports from Ukraine's anti-corruption authority and the country's National Security Council, although the nature of these suspicions is not specified.

Michael Mirilshvili, who made his fortune in the diamond trade and real estate, immigrated to Israel in 1995. He is also a close friend of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri.