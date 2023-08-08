Ukraine 'very satisfied' with Jeddah meeting

Kyiv says 'will hold another meeting within a month, month-and-a-half'

Ukraine expressed satisfaction with a meeting of some 40 countries in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – to which Russia was not invited.

The peace meeting ended Sunday after China, India, the US and European powers arrived to discuss the war in Ukraine.

“We are very satisfied with the results of the summit," said Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, calling them a “huge blow” to Moscow.

“We will hold another meeting within a month, month-and-a-half, and we will move towards a summit,” he said.

China has been a big feature of the Jeddah meeting, with its close ties with Russia. This comes after Russia abandoned a grain deal, raising already heightened grain prices around the world.

Yermak also said that 22 soldiers had been freed in a prisoner exchange with Moscow.

Russia has called on Ukraine to lay down their arms for possible peace talks, all the while Kyiv is pressing with a counteroffensive. Drone attacks have recently targeted hundreds of miles inside Russia, including increasingly frequent drone attacks on Moscow.