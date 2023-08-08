Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that Russia had used short-range Iskander ballistic missiles to attack 'normal residential buildings' in Pokrovsk

Russian missiles hit the center of Ukraine's eastern city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region twice on Monday night killing seven people, including five civilians, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a statement.

According to him, a rescue worker and a military were also killed, while 29 civilians were wounded. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that Russia had used short-range Iskander ballistic missiles to attack “normal residential buildings” in Pokrovsk.

The second missile attacked the town, which lies 30 miles from the frontline, 40 minutes after the first one. Police officers and five rescue workers were caught in a second wave of shelling when they arrived at the scene.

The Druzhba hotel often used by journalists suffered a direct hit, media reported. Videos circulating online show part of the hotel’s side missing. The footage from the attack also showed rescuers going through the rubble, a wreckage of a car and an apartment building with torn down balconies.

Twenty nine policemen and two military persons were wounded, but most of the 67 injured were civilians, including two children and a member of the local city council, Kyrylenko said. The deputy head of the Donetsk rescue workers is among the deceased, the ministry said, according to Ukraine’s interior ministry,