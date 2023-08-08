Turkey’s Erdogan says West must keep ‘promises’ on Ukraine grain deal

Turkey has been a key player in the now collapsed deal that allowed for safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said the fate of Russia reviving a deal to allow Ukraine grain exports, brokered by Ankara and the United Nations, rested on Western countries keeping “their promises.”

Turkey has been a key player in the now-collapsed deal that allowed for the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea. The accord ended last month after Moscow refused to renew it.

"I think a solution can be found," Erdogan added, referring to a recent telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, AFP reported.

Last month, during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Erdogan announced that Putin would visit Turkey in August. But Moscow was annoyed when Zelensky returned from Istanbul with five top commanders from the Azov regiment of Ukraine, who were supposed to have remained in Turkey until the end of the conflict under a prisoner exchange deal with Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the time that it was "a direct violation" of the agreement with Turkey.

NATO member Turkey has managed to maintain friendly ties with both Russia and Ukraine throughout the war. While Ankara has shied away from Western sanctions imposed on Russia, it has supplied arms to Ukraine.