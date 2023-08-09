Massive explosion at Russian military manufacturing plant in Moscow region

Local reports in Russia say the number of victims reached over 16 at the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant, denying the involvement of drones

A mushroom cloud was seen in the Moscow region, originating from Russia’s Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant, with local media reporting an initial victim count of 16.

The explosion at the military manufacturing plant was reportedly not caused by drones, according to preliminary information revealed to Russian news channels, which specified that the incident occurred in a warehouse with pyrotechnics.

According to the Baza Telegram channel, people were trapped under rubble, as emergency services blocked roads for traffic, near the plant in Sergiev Posad, during ongoing efforts to evacuate workers.

The same plant also experienced a massive fire in 2022, June 8. The cause of which is still unknown, lending doubts to whether the true source of today's explosion will be revealed.

Russia reportedly lacked optic and thermal sights, and today's explosion could only make it worse.

Senior U.S. military official recently revealed to CNN that the lack of progress on the ground was one of the reasons why Ukrainian forces started attacking inside Russian territory, "in an attempt to show the vulnerability" of the enemy.

Alexander NEMENOV / AFP Police blocks a street outside a damaged non-residential building on Komsomolsky Prospekt after a reported drone attack in Moscow.

Ukrainian drones have repeatedly reached as far as Moscow city, mostly causing damage to buildings before being shot down by Russia's air defense systems. The latest attack on Sunday resulted in one wounded.