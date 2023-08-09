Videos and pictures from the scene of the attack show a partially damaged church with fire in its courtyard and smoke rising

A Russian attack on Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday killed two people and wounded seven, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier on social media that three people died in the strike.

"Zaporizhzhia. Another attack by Russian terrorists. As of now, three people have been reported dead," Zelensky wrote, adding that the rescue operation is underway.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1689329656481103872 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

However, the Interior Ministry later clarified that two people were killed in the attack.

"Primarily, the information was about three dead people. Fortunately, one person was resuscitated. The doctors were helped by police paramedics on the spot," the ministry explained.

According to Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia region, the two killed were elderly people. Another seven civilians were wounded, three of them in serious condition, the official added.

Malashko said that Russia hit a "church and retail outlets" in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district.

"The blast wave smashed windows in high-rise buildings," he added.

Videos and pictures from the scene of the attack show a partially damaged church with fire in its courtyard and smoke rising. The footage also showed another building heavily destroyed and on fire, as well as a damaged basketball pitch.